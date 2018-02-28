CBS 62Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Patch crews are trying to beat Mother Nature with another day full of pothole patching on area freeways.

Emergency concrete repairs will continue Wednesday with multiple lane closures along I-696 westbound past Woodward and I-696 eastbound starting at Dequindre. Work also continues along I-75 southbound from Crooks Road, along with Telegraph Road southbound past Orchard Lake Road.

Drivers should expect backups and delays throughout the day.

The following closures are planned Wednesday, Feb. 28:

I-696 in Oakland County
Westbound I-696 to Southfield:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed
• 7 am – 7 pm — WB 696 ramp to Southfield/11 Mile closed

I-696 in Macomb County
Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Van Dyke:
• 7 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed
• Mound ramps to EB 696 will close as crews approach area and will reopen as soon as possible

I-75 in Oakland County
Southbound I-75 from Crooks to Wattles:
• 7am – 7pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed
• 7 am – 7 pm –Crooks ramp to SB 75 likely to be closed

US-24/Telegraph in OaklandCounty
SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:
• 8am – 6:30pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

