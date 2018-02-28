ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Patch crews are trying to beat Mother Nature with another day full of pothole patching on area freeways.

Emergency concrete repairs will continue Wednesday with multiple lane closures along I-696 westbound past Woodward and I-696 eastbound starting at Dequindre. Work also continues along I-75 southbound from Crooks Road, along with Telegraph Road southbound past Orchard Lake Road.

Drivers should expect backups and delays throughout the day.

The following closures are planned Wednesday, Feb. 28:

I-696 in Oakland County

Westbound I-696 to Southfield:

• 7 am – 7 pm — only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed

• 7 am – 7 pm — WB 696 ramp to Southfield/11 Mile closed

I-696 in Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Van Dyke:

• 7 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed

• Mound ramps to EB 696 will close as crews approach area and will reopen as soon as possible

I-75 in Oakland County

Southbound I-75 from Crooks to Wattles:

• 7am – 7pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

• 7 am – 7 pm –Crooks ramp to SB 75 likely to be closed

US-24/Telegraph in OaklandCounty

SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

• 8am – 6:30pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

