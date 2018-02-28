CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, Moon, Nokia, phone network, space, talkers

CBS Local — Astronauts are finally getting the thing they need most in space: 4G phone service. Nokia is partnering with telecom company Vodafone Germany to build the first mobile phone network on the moon.

The project is scheduled to launch in 2019 as part of a privately funded lunar mission being undertaken by Berlin-based team Part Time Scientists. “In order for humanity to leave the cradle of Earth, we need to develop infrastructures beyond our home planet,” PTScientists founder Robert Böhme said in a joint statement with Nokia.

Vodafone gave Nokia the tough task of creating a space-aged version of their ultra compact network, which will reportedly be one of the lightest ever designed at just over two pounds. “It is also a great example of an independent, multi-skilled team achieving an objective of immense significance through their courage, pioneering spirit and inventiveness,” Vodafone Germany CEO Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter added.

The first mission to the moon since 1972 will reportedly feature two lunar rovers from carmaker Audi and a lunar lander similar to the NASA versions which first explored Earth’s lone satellite.

The team of companies added that the moon’s new 4G network will be able to send back the first ever live HD video feed from the Moon’s surface. PTScientists, who plan to study the last lunar rover left behind in 1972, plans to broadcast their mission globally using a deep space link connecting the astronauts to their command base in Berlin.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen