CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 10: Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers leaps for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have released running back Jonathan Stewart.

Stewart became the franchise’s career rushing leader in 2017, finishing with 7,318 rushing yards. Stewart’s 1,699 rushing attempts are also the most in franchise history, while his 58 touchdowns (51 rushing, seven receiving) are second in franchise history.

“Jonathan played the game the way you want. He brought an element of toughness as a runner that set the tempo for our team,” coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “He is a great pro, and I appreciate who he is as a young man and thank him for the contribution he made.”

Stewart helped Carolina to five playoff appearances, and holds franchise records for career rushing yards (474), rushing attempts (101) and rushing touchdowns (five) in the playoffs. His three rushing touchdowns in the 2015 postseason are the franchise high.

Stewart played all 10 seasons with the Panthers after being drafted by Carolina in the first round in 2008 out of Oregon.
