(credit: istock)

(WWJ) – This could be your chance for a big time win with a $293 million up for grabs in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $173 million.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $293 million jackpot, it would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Players still have plenty of time to purchase tickets for a chance to win the big jackpot. Players may buy $2 Powerball tickets for the drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. today.

A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states — including Michigan — plus Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Remember, 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers.