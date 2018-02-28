SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – The attorney for the student accused of making an online threat against South Lyon High School says the situation bears no resemblance to other incidents of school violence.

In a written statement to WWJ, attorney Zack Glaza says he will ask the court Wednesday to reduce the $10 million bond now keeping Ryan Debruyne behind bars. The 17-year-old is accused of asking a friend on social media if he wanted to re-enact the Florida shooting.

“It is alleged that Ryan made a statement: he did not possess weapons, he has no history of violence, no criminal history or disciplinary record with the school, and he did nothing else to demonstrate a desire to bring harm to his school or community,” Glaza said. “Shortly after Ryan was questioned by law enforcement, he was examined and medically cleared by the University of Michigan—the written report concluded that he is not a threat to himself or others.”

Glaza says his client has no history of violence, criminal or disciplinary record, and has the support of the community.

“Ryan is a gentle kid who, in his heart, wishes no harm to any person,” he said. “I have collected dozens of letters from those who have expressed their desire to see Ryan released on bond and their eagerness to accept him back into the community when he returns home.”

Debruyne is charged with making a false threat and terrorism charges, a 20-year felony. Police say Debruyne sent a friend a message on Snapchat asking if he wanted to reenact the Florida school shooting, where 17 people lost their lives, on the day students were to return to school from mid-winter break. That teen said no and instead passed the message along to police.

The following is Glaza’s complete statement: