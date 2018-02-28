SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – The attorney for the student accused of making an online threat against South Lyon High School says the situation bears no resemblance to other incidents of school violence.
In a written statement to WWJ, attorney Zack Glaza says he will ask the court Wednesday to reduce the $10 million bond now keeping Ryan Debruyne behind bars. The 17-year-old is accused of asking a friend on social media if he wanted to re-enact the Florida shooting.
“It is alleged that Ryan made a statement: he did not possess weapons, he has no history of violence, no criminal history or disciplinary record with the school, and he did nothing else to demonstrate a desire to bring harm to his school or community,” Glaza said. “Shortly after Ryan was questioned by law enforcement, he was examined and medically cleared by the University of Michigan—the written report concluded that he is not a threat to himself or others.”
Glaza says his client has no history of violence, criminal or disciplinary record, and has the support of the community.
“Ryan is a gentle kid who, in his heart, wishes no harm to any person,” he said. “I have collected dozens of letters from those who have expressed their desire to see Ryan released on bond and their eagerness to accept him back into the community when he returns home.”
Debruyne is charged with making a false threat and terrorism charges, a 20-year felony. Police say Debruyne sent a friend a message on Snapchat asking if he wanted to reenact the Florida school shooting, where 17 people lost their lives, on the day students were to return to school from mid-winter break. That teen said no and instead passed the message along to police.
The following is Glaza’s complete statement:
First and foremost, I want to applaud the actions of the student who made the initial report, law enforcement, and South Lyon Schools for taking swift action in response to the reported threat because they demonstrated the diligence and courage needed to confront threats of school violence. If members of our community work together to treat every potential threat like an imminent threat, we may be able to prevent tragedies before they happen.
But now we have to allow the judicial process to work its course. In contrast to the swift response needed to prevent potential threats, the judicial process must be deliberate and thorough to ensure that those who have been accused of making threats are not unfairly compared to others who have committed violent acts.
It is crucial to note that Ryan Debruyne’s story bears no resemblance to other stories involving school violence. It is alleged that Ryan made a statement: he did not possess weapons, he has no history of violence, no criminal history or disciplinary record with the school, and he did nothing else to demonstrate a desire to bring harm to his school or community. Shortly after Ryan was questioned by law enforcement, he was examined and medically cleared by the University of Michigan—the written report concluded that he is not a threat to himself or others.
From the outset of this investigation Ryan and his family have cooperated completely with police agencies and the prosecutor’s office. Immediately following the police department’s request, Ryan turned himself in to the district court and provided his phone to the detective at the courthouse before he was jailed on $10,000,000 bond.
Finally, despite what has been written about Ryan in the papers and online, there has been an outpouring of support from the community of teachers, students, parents, friends, and neighbors who know that Ryan is a gentle kid who, in his heart, wishes no harm to any person. I have collected dozens of letters from those who have expressed their desire to see Ryan released on bond and their eagerness to accept him back into the community when he returns home. The South Lyon and Green Oak communities are rooting for Ryan, I hope the broader community will join them.