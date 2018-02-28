SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Investigators say a man and woman were found dead overnight in Southfield in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the Evergreen Meadows condominium complex, along Evergreen Road just south of I-696, around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a man lying on the ground surrounded by glass.

Officers arrived and found the 53-year-old man deceased outside of the complex, along with a 46-year-old woman. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

2 dead in Southfield condo-apartment complex. Believed to be male in 50's, female in 20's, shot dead outside a unit at Evergreen Meadows, w/off Evergreen, s/o I-696, next to the Faurecia Tower (ex-Travelers Tower). Police have not said what they think led to the shooting. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/YhQTGkzXCP — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 28, 2018

Police say the victims were in a relationship, but the extent is unknown. While the cause of the shooting remains under investigation, police believe the couple may have been having a dispute.

The deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Police have not yet said who they think shot whom.

Three vehicles were towed away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.