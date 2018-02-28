CBS 62Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of […]
97.1 The TicketLeft to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market […]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Investigators say a man and woman were found dead overnight in Southfield in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the Evergreen Meadows condominium complex, along Evergreen Road just south of I-696, around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a man lying on the ground surrounded by glass.

Officers arrived and found the 53-year-old man deceased outside of the complex, along with a 46-year-old woman. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were in a relationship, but the extent is unknown. While the cause of the shooting remains under investigation, police believe the couple may have been having a dispute.

The deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Police have not yet said who they think shot whom.

Three vehicles were towed away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen