LANSING (WWJ) – It may soon be legal to drive without a license plate — during a grace period.
State senators unanimously approved a House bill Wednesday requiring drivers to fasten and display a registration plate on their vehicles no later than 30 days after the registration or renewal date.
Back in November, the House cleared its proposal to amend the code with a 30-day buffer, during which paper and electronic verification through the Law Enforcement Information Network would be accepted as proof of registration.
The bill now heads to the governor’s office.