By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If I were the Detroit Lions GM or coach I know what I would do with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Below I have listed the three players I would like to see drafted if they are available when the Lions select 20th overall.

1. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

The first thing I would do if I were the Lions is get the best available running back in the NFL Draft. We all know of the struggles the Lions have had running the ball and if they get a big time back, that could really help the team.

In his junior season with LSU he carried the ball 237 times for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Guice is listed at 5’11” and 212 pounds.

2. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Yes, I know the Lions haven’t had the best luck in drafting wide receivers but I think Calvin Ridley is a game changer.

Pairing up Ridley with Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Eric Ebron might make the running game take off if the team can’t get Guice or another elite back at number 20 overall.

Ridley has caught 63 passes for 967 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide during his junior season.

Ridley is listed at 6’1″ and 190 pounds.

3. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Defense wins championships and solid defensive tackle is a good place to start. If you have listened to the Karsch and Anderson show, then you know Doug Karsch loves the potential.

Vea has drawn plenty of comparisons with Haloti Ngata, who is currently a free agent.

The 6’5″ 340 pound DT fills up the middle with his big body and could really help out the Lions if they don’t re-sign Ngata.

Those three players are the ones I would love to see the Lions draft. Agree? Disagree? Let me know who you would like to see the Lions draft this year.

Comments
  1. Scott O (@Scorel11) says:
    February 28, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    A wide receiver? It’s the most loaded position on the roster. Makes no mention of Kenny Goliday. We have more talented receivers than we have spaces available. Who wrote this article? Millen?

    Reply Report comment

