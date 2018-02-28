LANSING (WWJ) – A 41-year-old Michigan woman will spend five to 20 years in prison in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities say involved underage girls.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that Amber Speed, a former Lansing resident, was sentenced Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Speed, of Munith in Jackson County, was arrested after state police found online ads for an escort operation.

Schuette’s office sayid girls involved in the escort operation were minors when they were brought into the ring, which allegedly ran from 2009 through approximately 2014.

In January, a jury found Speed guilty of conducting a criminal enterprise. She was acquitted of additional charged including sex trafficking of minors, prostitution and accepting earnings from prostitution.

“Today’s sentence brings this case to a close and takes a dangerous individual off the street,” said Schuette. “This case is a great example of how human trafficking education and awareness makes a difference. I want to thank the MSP Trooper for his diligence in this case.”

Speed told police in a recorded interview that she ran an escort service in the Lansing area, but denied the women who worked for her sold sex.

