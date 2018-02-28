CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING (WWJ) – A 41-year-old Michigan woman will spend five to 20 years in prison in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities say involved underage girls.

amber speed AG: Woman Sentenced In Connection With Michigan Sex Trafficking Ring

Amber Speed (Photo: Michigan Attorney General’s Office)

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that Amber Speed, a former Lansing resident, was sentenced Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Speed, of Munith in Jackson County, was arrested after state police found online ads for an escort operation.

Schuette’s office sayid girls involved in the escort operation were minors when they were brought into the ring, which allegedly ran from 2009 through approximately 2014.

In January, a jury found Speed guilty of conducting a criminal enterprise. She was acquitted of additional charged including sex trafficking of minors, prostitution and accepting earnings from prostitution.

“Today’s sentence brings this case to a close and takes a dangerous individual off the street,” said Schuette. “This case is a great example of how human trafficking education and awareness makes a difference. I want to thank the MSP Trooper for his diligence in this case.”

Speed told police in a recorded interview that she ran an escort service in the Lansing area, but denied the women who worked for her sold sex.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

