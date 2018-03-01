CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
In today’s digital-centric world, it’s becoming more of a necessity to be able to craft, complete and sign documents electronically and securely. Businesses of various sizes often have resort to paperless document means from sales reports to proposals to contracts to e-signatures. It’s important to know what documents tools are on the market that can assist your business in becoming more digitally efficient.

Three of the top documents platforms in the industry that can streamline and secure your digital documents are well worth a brief introduction, if you’re not using one of them already.

 
DocuSign

Providing services to more than 300,000 companies and 200 million users, DocuSign is among one of the top platforms for secure document signing and exchanging. DocuSign provides several low priced monthly payment plans for those that need to use it regularly, but also offers a 30-day free trial period for demoing. DocuSign products include electronic signature, payments, mobile, integrations, eSignature API, and services and support. Another useful aspect of Docusign’s platform is their Resource Center, which provides support in the form of business information and helpful webinars.

 
PandaDoc

PandaDoc provides business owners with an instantaneous way to create, send and track sales documents. Along with your standard eSignature capabilities, this platform offers various easy-to-use templates for all business documents, which include proposals, invoices, quotes, contracts and agreements. PandaDoc also offers varied pricing plans and a demo trial period.

 
HelloSign

HelloSign offers various pricing plans, but is more widely known for it’s free eSignature platform. The free version will not be enough for a larger business that has more daily need for a digital documents tools platform. However, for the smaller businesses, start-ups or entrepreneurs, the free version may be enough for your needs. HelloSign has a secure and simplified platform for delivering electronic signatures and other documents, and does provide services for some top companies from Samsung to Twitter. In addition to HelloSign, the company offers other products that include HelloSign Enterprise, HelloSign API, HelloFax and HelloWorks.

 
 
This article was written by Suzy Fielders for Small Business Pulse
 

