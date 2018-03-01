By JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — A decision on coach Sean Miller’s future at Arizona could come soon.

The Arizona Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday to get legal advice and discuss the men’s basketball program at Arizona and Miller’s contract.

The meeting, announced Wednesday, could lead to the resolution of Miller’s status, which been in limbo since Friday. That’s when ESPN reported federal investigators recorded him on a wiretap talking about a $100,000 payout involving star freshman Deandre Ayton.

Ayton and his family have denied the player received any money to attend Arizona.

Miller did not coach the Wildcats against Oregon on Saturday, issuing a statement saying he thought it was in the best interest of the program. Miller also said in his statement that he’s confident he will be vindicated, but has not coached the team at practice this week. Associate head coach Lorenzo Romar has led the team while Miller has been out.

The Board of Regents is the governing body for public universities in Arizona. Thursday’s meeting will be closed to the public, which is standard when personnel matters are discussed.

The board will not vote to fire Miller since the contract is between him and the university president. But in examining legal questions and discussing Miller’s contract, the board could be starting the process for university President Robert C. Robbins to fire Miller.

No. 19 Arizona plays Stanford Thursday night in Tucson.

