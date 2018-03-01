(CBS 62) Sunday, March 18th, from 11am to 2pm, Casting Producers for CBS’ hit reality show Big Brother will be in town, hoping to find fresh faces for this summer’s season! Think you have what it takes to be the next winning Houseguest? Stop by the open call, happening at Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak!

Ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Big Brother casting? We chatted with Big Brother Casting Producer Jesse Tannenbaum to talk details about the open call, his thoughts on Big Brother, and…whether it’s really a good idea to bust out that song you’ve been crafting for your audition.

What advice would you give to someone auditioning for the first time?

The best advice I can give to anyone attending an open call for the first time is to be yourself. A lot of people come with a pre-planned script of what they want to say, and when it comes out, it just seems forced. You definitely want to tell us about who you are, what you do for a living, and why you would make a great Houseguest…but please do it “off the cuff” so we can actually see who YOU are and get a feel for your personality.

How do you think YOU would fare in the BB house?

I would be amazing on Big Brother! This is a game of “Human Chess” where I would use my skills as a Casting Producer to form strong alliances with any type of person in the house. My job is to connect with people from all walks of life, and that would be a huge advantage in the game. I would do well…until I had to eat slop!

What do you think your best BB competition would be?

I have a great center of gravity so any endurance competition that deals with balance.

What do hopefuls need to bring with them on March 18th?

The only thing you need to bring is a form of identification. It would be helpful if you also brought a pen.

What should hopefuls expect when they arrive at Fifth Avenue?

You will wait in line with other BB fans and be filtered into the location where you will get to meet me in person. I will spend some time getting to know a little bit about you and why you would make a fantastic Houseguest this summer. Please remember to let me know who you are! Besides that, “Expect The Unexpected”.

We’ve seen auditions with limericks, costumes, juggling, and more – what’s the most unusual audition you’ve witnessed?

First, I want to say…PLEASE don’t do any of these! When you come in a costume or recite a poem you wrote about the show, you’re wasting precious time! If there’s something interesting about you, like you graduated with a 4.0 from Harvard University or you tend to sleepwalk which has gotten you into some interesting situations in your life, I would rather you just tell me than sing it in a song. But to answer your question, someone might have walked into a casting in their underwear once.

The most memorable audition?

For me, there isn’t one that stands out, but in general, I love when I get to meet a group of people who came to the open call to have fun! That’s what this should be, fun! Let’s laugh and get to know one another.

What DON’T you want to see in an audition?

Once again, please don’t wear a costume, sing a song or perform an interpretive dance on why you love Big Brother. Just come in and be yourself.

What are you hoping to find in Detroit?

The winner of Big Brother!

Favorite BB season? (Or Houseguest?)

I would have to say Season 12. “Floaters grab a life vest”! Obviously, I love Rachel. She was a strong player who never floated through the game.

What makes a great Houseguest?

To me, a great Houseguest is outspoken, comfortable in their own skin, competitive, and a great storyteller! Someone who chooses to actually play the game and not just float through it.

Since you’re coming to town…favorite Detroit foodie item? (i.e. Coney dogs? Better Made Chips? Vernors/Faygo? Sanders Hot Fudge?)

I’m from Los Angeles, so I’m not sure what a Coney Dog or Better Made Chip is. I’m normally eating Kale and drinking Almond Milk, so I look forward to seeing what Detroit has to offer.

Anything else you’d like to add?

As you can probably tell from this Q&A, I just want to have fun with you when we meet in person. Please don’t overthink it! Also, I want people to know that we will see everyone who arrives by the 2pm cutoff, even if we have to stay longer to do so.

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to prove to Casting Producers that the next winning Houseguest is right here in Detroit, you won’t want to miss the Open Auditions!

Sunday, March 18th

11am-2pm

Fifth Avenue Sports & Entertainment

215 W. 5th Ave.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Can’t make the Open Call on the 18th? CLICK HERE for dates of other Open Calls around the country.