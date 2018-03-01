WARREN (WWJ) – One person has been taken to a local hospital following what officials describe as “a serious accident” in Warren.

Mayor Jim Fouts said the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Van Dyke and Chicago Road.

Fouts said the male driver of a car who rear-ended a truck was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Roadways were slippery with falling snow at the time of the crash, although Fouts did not say whether or not the weather was believed to have played a role.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

No additional injuries were reported and no further details were immediately released.

As of 4 p.m., Southbound Van Dyke was closed at the crash site, between 13 and 14 Mile Roads in Warren. Police were on the scene, helping to direct traffic.

