CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – A lawsuit filed by the city of Sterling Heights seeking to shift costs for the repair of the Fraser sinkhole has been dismissed in a Macomb County courtroom.

The ruling handed down Thursday dismisses any claim against several entities including the county, county officials and a drain district for the collapse of the 15 Mile Road Sewer Interceptor in 2016.

“We stated from the very beginning that this suit was, unfortunately very misguided, we thought, evidenced by the fact not a single one of the other 10 communities who are involved in the Macomb Interceptor Drainage District joined Sterling Heights in the suit,” said Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

Miller believes the lawsuit did not have merit and the judge’s decision reflects that.

The claim by the city of Sterling Heights was that Macomb County ignored warnings outlined in a 2013 county-requested report of the interceptor and failed to properly inspect and maintain the pipeline leading to a major collapse in December of 2016.

The City of Sterling Heights and officials said they are disappointed and are reviewing options.

The sinkhole left over 20 Fraser families temporarily displaced, three homes condemned, and roads shut down when a sewer line collapsed on Christmas Eve of last year.

Miller said her office will continue efforts with Sterling Heights on a number of projects including the proposed walking, biking path along the Sterling relief drain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen