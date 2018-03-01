MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – A lawsuit filed by the city of Sterling Heights seeking to shift costs for the repair of the Fraser sinkhole has been dismissed in a Macomb County courtroom.

The ruling handed down Thursday dismisses any claim against several entities including the county, county officials and a drain district for the collapse of the 15 Mile Road Sewer Interceptor in 2016.

“We stated from the very beginning that this suit was, unfortunately very misguided, we thought, evidenced by the fact not a single one of the other 10 communities who are involved in the Macomb Interceptor Drainage District joined Sterling Heights in the suit,” said Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

Miller believes the lawsuit did not have merit and the judge’s decision reflects that.

The claim by the city of Sterling Heights was that Macomb County ignored warnings outlined in a 2013 county-requested report of the interceptor and failed to properly inspect and maintain the pipeline leading to a major collapse in December of 2016.

The City of Sterling Heights and officials said they are disappointed and are reviewing options.

The sinkhole left over 20 Fraser families temporarily displaced, three homes condemned, and roads shut down when a sewer line collapsed on Christmas Eve of last year.

Miller said her office will continue efforts with Sterling Heights on a number of projects including the proposed walking, biking path along the Sterling relief drain.