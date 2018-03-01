CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – The Macomb County Public Works Commissioner says the additional $175 million in road funding that lawmakers approved and that is expected to be signed by Governor Rick Snyder Governor — is not enough.

“It’s a drop in the pothole,” says Macomb County Public Works Commissiner Candice Miller.

“Quite frankly, with all of these potholes, this is a crisis condition as far as I’m concerned – it’s not just an inconvenience to somebody – it’s potentially life threathening.”

She says the money that was approved is insufficient, and doesn’t address the structural needs Michigan has — and it’s a poor reflection on the state economically.

Miller, along with County Executive Mark Hackel, penned a letter that was read in the Senate session, says it’s time to raid the rainy day fund:

“I don’t know what else the rainy-day fund could be for?” says Miller, “it’s raining out here ladies and gentlemen. We need some help.”

She says lawmakers need to take creative action to fix the roads that are coming apart.

