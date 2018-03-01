SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Southfield man is missing, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Family members told police that the last time they had contact with Jay Abbo was on Thursday, February 22, when he was supposedly on his way to his home on Cherry Hill in Southfield.

He has not been seen or heard from since

Police said it’s unusual for Abbo not to be in frequent contact with his brother and best friend for a long period of time, and that the missing man has recently been upset over a family member’s terminal health issues.

Abbo is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs. He has black curly hair, brown eyes, is clean shaven, and drives a black 2015 Cadillac CTS with a Michigan license plate: DJN9340.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the Southfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 248-796-5500.