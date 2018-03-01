DETROIT (WWJ) – What does it take to be a survivor? Twenty-three-year-old Jenna Bowman of Oakland County knows. She is one of 20 contestants fighting for survival on the newest season of “Survivor.”

The account executive from Birmingham says she “randomly got a phone call from a casting director at CBS asking me to record a video … talking about myself and why I’d be a good fit and then they flew me out to L.A. the following week for casting and then I got cast three months later.”

She says this year’s installment of Survivor centers around the bad decisions of past players.

She says the challenges are tough, and the food is minimal.

“Recently, the medical team even advised against the amount of food we got because it was so minimal … our season, again, is really getting back to the roots of Survivor having to really fend for yourself and forage for the type of food on land and on sea,” says Bowman.

She’s a California resident now.

You can catch the show on CBS-62.