LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Sony Pictures says Wednesday that the film has been dated for a theatrical release on Aug. 9, 2019.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the project has become widely known as Tarantino’s Charles Manson film.

Neither DiCaprio nor Pitt will be playing Manson however. Tarantino says they will play a pair of struggling actors. DiCaprio will appear as former Western TV series star and Pitt as his stunt double. Their characters live next door to Sharon Tate.

A longtime resident of Los Angeles, Tarantino has been working on the script for five years. It will mark his ninth feature.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

