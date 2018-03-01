CBS 62(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Getty Images 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
Filed Under:School Threat, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren police are investigating after they say a 12-year-old Carter Middle School student brought a “people to kill” list to school.

According to Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, some students found the note after the boy threw it in the garbage. Those students then brought list, which only had first names, to the attention of a community police officer.

Reports said both fellow students and some “bad teachers” were listed — although Fouts did not confirm that detail in an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950.

No one was hurt.

The 12-year-old student is not in police custody at this time but has been suspended from school, the mayor said, pending further investigation. It’s unclear if the child has access to weapons.

Fouts said that, when the investigation is complete, the Macomb County Prosecutor will determine whether a warrant will be issued. Under Michigan law, the pre-teen could be charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

This incident comes following a massacre last month at a Florida high school, and amid a wave of school threats across the metro Detroit area.

On Thursday, all high school students in the Plymouth-Canton district were sent home early as police said they were investigating a threat. In Birmingham, there was an increased police presence on campus after officials said someone hacked into an account and left a vague threat against Derby Middle School. Concerned parents of Derby Middle School students were told they were welcome to come and get their children.

Michigan State Police want to remind all students that they can and will be held accountable under the law for making threats against schools. “We take every one of these very seriously,” MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said.

[State Police Warn Students: School Threats Could Lead To Terrorism Charges]

