Police In Michigan Respond To "Dementor' Spotted In City Park

At least it wasn’t Voldemort.
Police in Essexville, Mich., outside Bay City got a call that a “dementor”–one of the soul-sucking creatures from “Harry Potter” — was spotted in a city park.
It turned out just to be a trash bag stuck in a tree limb.
But public safety officials decided to have some fun with it on social media, and explained the challenge in investigating Dementors, since, according to J.K. Rowling’s tale can’t be see by non-magical humans or “muggles.”
The department did assure citizens it had checked with the Ministry of Magic, which accounted for all dementors at the Azkaban prison. The post was shared over a thousand times.