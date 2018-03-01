DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Poor weather conditions due to heavy snowfall have prompted officials at Wayne State University in Detroit to cancel late afternoon and evening classes.

The school says that as of 4 p.m. Thursday all classes are cancelled, but the university remains open.

Schools throughout metro Detroit canceled classes as the area was hit with a wintry mix of rain then snow throughout the afternoon and night.

DTE Energy reports 31,000 of its customers had no power as of 9:30 Thursday evening because of heavy wet snow. The outages were concentrated in western Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties. DTE expects to have the majority of its customers back in service by the end of Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for some parts of southeastern Michigan until 4 a.m. Friday.

About 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow or more was expected to accumulate during daylight hours Thursday with another 4 inches (10 centimeters) or more coming after nightfall.

Some cities have declared snow emergencies to prohibit parking on streets.

Among the communities with snow emergencies are:

Auburn Hills

Canton

Clawson

Dearborn

Garden City

Harper Woods

Oak Park

Those who don’t move their vehicles could be ticketed.

