DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Poor weather conditions due to heavy snowfall have prompted officials at Wayne State University in Detroit to cancel late afternoon and evening classes.

The school says that as of 4 p.m. Thursday all classes are cancelled, but the university remains open.

Schools throughout metro Detroit canceled classes as the area was hit with a wintry mix of rain then snow throughout the afternoon and night.

LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS HERE

DTE Energy reports 31,000 of its customers had no power as of 9:30 Thursday evening because of heavy wet snow. The outages were concentrated in western Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties. DTE expects to have the majority of its customers back in service by the end of Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for some parts of southeastern Michigan until 4 a.m. Friday.

About 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow or more was expected to accumulate during daylight hours Thursday with another 4 inches (10 centimeters) or more coming after nightfall.

Some cities have declared snow emergencies to prohibit parking on streets.

Among the communities with snow emergencies are:

Auburn Hills
Canton
Clawson
Dearborn
Garden City
Harper Woods
Oak Park

Those who don’t move their vehicles could be ticketed.

If you see a downed power line or need to report an outage you can contact DTE at (800) 477-4747, or visit DTE’s website at dteenergy.com.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time Traffic Page.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

