Every four years, the Winter Olympics not only give us a chance to celebrate and revel in our favorite athletes, but also to discover some incredible new breakout stars. Ardent fans of figure skating have become familiar with U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen, but by the time the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are over, the world will be as well. Chen, the first skater to land five different quadruple jumps in a single competition program, will be a key member of an immensely talented U.S. Figure Skating Team looking to grab Gold at the Olympics. He will also be the centerpiece of the 2018 Stars on Ice tour that will feature many of the skaters vying for a medal for the U.S. in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The Tour will arrive at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, April 28 for a 7:30 p.m. performance.

