DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a healthy link between fish and multiple sclerosis.

Eating fish with omega-3 fatty acids at least once a week or eating the fish one to three times per month and taking daily fish oil supplements can reduce your risk of developing multiple sclerosis by 45 percent according to a study that’s being presented at a conference of the American Academy of Neurology.

While more research is needed, Dr. Suleiman Kojan, a neurologist with Beaumont Royal Oak, tells WWJ’s Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites – that he’s encouraged by the findings.

“It definitely would be something that people would be encouraged to use,” says Kojan.

Fish such as salmon, sardines, lake trout and albacore tuna are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.