LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit left-hander Travis Wood sprained his left knee during his first spring training appearance for the Detroit Tigers.

Wood twisted the knee while starting a rundown in the second inning Thursday and fell to the ground clutching his knee. He was helped off the field and taken to the Tigers clubhouse.

The 31-year-old, who pitched in three games of the 2016 World Series for the Chicago Cubs, agreed to a minor league contract with the Tigers. He was held out of the early exhibition games because of an injury to his right index finger, sustained during a hunting accident.

Wood was 4-7 with a 6.80 ERA last year in 14 starts and 25 relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City.
