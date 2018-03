Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, April 14 take on the New York Yankees.

Opening Day is March 29th and Detroit Tigers individual game tickets are on sale now! Guarantee your summer ticket to all the special events, promotions and exciting match ups today at Tigers.com. Your favorite season is on its way. The Detroit Tigers are bringing you summer since 1901.

Click here for Ticket info.

Click here for contest rules.