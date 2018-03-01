Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

See your favorite superstars live in action for the first Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The roster will feature a massive eight Tag Team match with Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Free Agent John Cena, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Kane and The Bar-Cesaro and Sheamus. The roster also includes, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more. Card is subject to change.

Click here for contest rules.

Click here for Ticket info.