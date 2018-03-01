Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW
MAR 12 , 2018
LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
See your favorite superstars live in action for the first Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The roster will feature a massive eight Tag Team match with Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Free Agent John Cena, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Kane and The Bar-Cesaro and Sheamus. The roster also includes, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more. Card is subject to change.