Winter Storm Warning Issued Starting Today For Metro Detroit

(WWJ) Less than 24 hours after metro Detroit basked in spring-like temperatures, the region is getting blindsided by a winter storm warning.

It takes effect after 10 a.m. Thursday and lasts until early Friday morning in Oakland and Livingston counties.

Forecasters expect five to nine inches of snow in the northern suburbs, with 3-to-6 inches in Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell caught up with Thomas Robinson, who lives on the Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights, near Telegraph and I-94. He is hoping the rain and snow coming today and tomorrow don’t overflow its banks. He’s been flooded out at least six times since he moved in in 1969.

“Hey, it’s just material things … I should have been Aquarius, that’s the sign of the water,” he said. He has a boat and a ladder handy in case he has to climb up to the roof with his dog.

