13-Year-Old Pontiac Boy In Custody After Bomb Threat
Filed Under:police, Pontiac
File photo of a man in handcuffs. (Credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)

PONTIAC, Mich. (WWJ) – A 13-year-old Pontiac Middle School student is in custody at the Oakland County Children’s Village after making a bomb threat on Facebook.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a California citizen who was watching a live feed from the Pearl Chic Company on Facebook, a video that was directed by a Florida father and his nine-year-old daughter. The complaining witness noticed a comment that threatened to bomb the daughter’s school.

The comment was posted by a Facebook user with the screen name of “Barnyard Boogie,” but through viewing his profile, the complaining witness determined that the account may have belonged to a Pontiac Middle School student, so she called contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy who is assigned to the Pontiac School District as the School Liaison Officer identified the Facebook profile picture as a current student at the middle school. The student was taken into custody at the school, and spoke with detectives at the police station, where he admitted to making the threat.

A Juvenile Court Referee was contacted and authorized the suspect to be lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village. A juvenile petition was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges on Friday and the hearing officer ordered the suspect held until his next court date on April 12.

The suspect is charged with one count of Telecommunications Service-Malicious, which can result in up to six months in juvenile custody and a $1,000 fine.

