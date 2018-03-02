DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is looking for help in a murder case from last fall.

Jabril Mitchell-Long was murdered on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at approximately 10:45 p.m. in front of 16757 Mansfield St. on Detroit’s west side.

The person of interest exited the passenger side of the truck and after shooting Mitchell-Long, got back into the truck and headed eastbound on Verne Avenue towards Greenfield. The driver is not the person of interest.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Jabril Mitchell-Long.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit their website at: www.1800speakup.org. Crime Stoppers ensures 100 percent anonymity.