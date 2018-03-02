DETROIT (WWJ) – Police believe a driver fell asleep behind the wheel, and that’s what caused his car to jump the curb and crash into a bus stop in Detroit’s busy Midtown on Friday.

Police said the car struck two police standing under the bus stop shelter, along Woodward Ave. at Forest Ave., near the campus of Wayne State University.

Both people were taken to local hospital to be treated for minor cuts from flying glass and other injuries, police said. They were reported to be in stable condition, but shook up from the experience

The driver, identified by police as a 78-year-old man driving a white Ford Focus, refused medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.