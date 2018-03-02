DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released a terrifying video that shows a gunman targeting his victim, in hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspect.

The shooting happened around noon on Monday, Feb. 19 in the 300 block of Chalmers, not far from the Detroit River on the northeast side.

According to police, the 48-year-old victim had entered a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was parked in a driveway. Surveillance video shows the suspect pull up, exit his vehicle, approach the victim and fire several shots. The suspect then returns to his vehicle and escapes southbound on Chalmers.

The victim was critically wounded.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 35- to 40-years-old, 5’7” tall with a thin build, wearing gray hooded jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a black Chevy Suburban with duct tape on the driver’s side view mirror, tinted windows, temp sticker in the rear window and one brake light out.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.