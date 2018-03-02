CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons and Nike announced today that the two companies are teaming to award a lucky Pistons fan with “Nike Shoes for Life” on March 9 when the Detroit Pistons host the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. The winner will receive a Nike gift card equivalent to the cost of one pair of Nike shoes annually for 50 years.

Single-game tickets are available to purchase at http://www.pistons.com, through Ticketmaster, by visiting the Box Office at Little Caesars Arena, or by calling 248.377.0100. An alternate form of entry is available at http://www.pistons.com/nikenight.

Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper and the Detroit Pistons Entertainment Teams will randomly select five of the most spirited fans in attendance to become finalists throughout the first half of the game. One of five selected finalists will be announced the winner of “Nike Shoes for Life” during the third quarter.

The contest is open to residents of the United States who are 18 years or older. Employees of the Detroit Pistons, Olympia Entertainment, 313 Presents, the National Basketball Association, their member teams, NBA Properties, Nike, Inc. and their respective subsidiaries, agents, affiliates, franchisees, licensees, advertising and promotion agencies, and immediate family members of such employees, are not eligible to win. Extensive rules and regulations are available to review at http://www.pistons.com/nikenight.

Nike is the official on-court apparel provider for the NBA and the Detroit Pistons. To view and purchase the latest men’s, women’s and youth designed Pistons merchandise, visit the Team Store at Little Caesars Arena or http://www.pistonslockerroomstore.com.

