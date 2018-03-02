DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help solve a robbery that occurred at a church on the city’s west side.

Employees at Lakeridge Ministries Church on Fenkell, between Greenfield and Hubbell, told police they left the location at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14 and when they returned on Friday, Jan. 16, they observed the side door had been pried open. A keyboard and light fixture was taken.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined an unknown male entered the building around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15 and spent about 15 minutes inside before fleeing the scene.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.