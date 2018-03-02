CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
SHOTS FIRED AT CMU DORM, TWO DEAD, GUNMAN ON THE RUN: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST
EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A Michigan State helmet sits on the sideline during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on September 29, 2012 in East Lansing, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 17-16. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan State All-American Dorne Dibble passed away on Thursday, March 1. He was 88.

A two-year letterwinner (1949-50) under Hall of Fame Coach Clarence “Biggie” Munn, Dibble earned first-team All-America honors as a senior in 1950 by Look Magazine. The Adrian, Michigan, native was a two-way player for Munn, seeing time at receiver and defensive end. He helped the Spartans hold their opponents to just 97 yards a game on the ground in 1950 as Michigan State closed the season ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press Poll with an 8-1 record, marking the program’s first-ever AP Top 10 finish. MSU defeated No. 3 Michigan, 14-7, on Sept. 30 and closed the year on a six-game winning streak.

The Spartans also finished ranked No. 19 in 1949 with a 6-3 mark as Dibble ranked second on the team with 11 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

During his two seasons at Michigan State, Dibble caught a total of 16 passes for 363 yards and five TDs.

Following his senior season, Dibble played in two college all-star games (1951 East-West Shrine Game; 1951 Senior Bowl).

Dibble was selected in the third round (No. 33 overall) of the 1951 NFL Draft by Detroit and played six seasons with the Lions (1951; 1953-57). He was a member of two NFL Champion teams with the Lions (1953 and 1957). Dibble played in 68 games with Detroit and had 146 receptions for 2,552 yards and 19 TDs during his professional career.

Dibble was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen