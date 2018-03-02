CBS 62(dreamstime) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(dreamstime) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio […]
97.1 The Ticket(dreamstime) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(dreamstime) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – […]
WINTER STORM: SNOWFALL TOTALS ROLL INSCHOOL CLOSINGSTRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKER
Filed Under:OJ Simpson
O.J. Simpson (Photo Credit: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

By LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox TV will air an O.J. Simpson special including a previously unseen 2006 interview in which he theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.

The two-hour special, with the provocative title “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” will air 8 p.m. EST Sunday, March 11, Fox said Thursday. Soledad O’Brien is the host.

Publisher Judith Regan had interviewed Simpson for a book to be published by her HarperCollins imprint, ReganBooks. But “If I Did It” was dropped in response to widespread outrage and Regan was later fired and her imprint disbanded.

Fox, which like HarperCollins was owned by News Corp., planned to air a two-part special before the book’s planned 2006 release. But the network reversed course after some Fox affiliates balked at carrying the program about the 1992 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The videotapes were shelved on the Fox studio lot and recently discovered. In a release, Fox breathlessly described the “infamous” interview as “lost — until now.”

“Simpson’s explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious ‘Trial of the Century,'” the network said in a release.

Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges by jurors but found responsible in a subsequent civil trial.

The ghostwritten, fictionalized account of the murders ultimately was published by another company, and a federal bankruptcy judge later awarded rights to the book to Goldman’s family to help satisfy a $38 million wrongful death judgment against Simpson.

The family labeled the book as Simpson’s confession, the same description Regan offered in justifying the original publication. In the interview with Regan, Simpson talked about how he would have committed the murders “if he were the one responsible.”

The former football hero served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.
___
Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen