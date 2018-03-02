DEARBORN (WWJ) – The winter storm that hit metro Detroit has left a Dearborn Street littered with tree branches.

The incident happened Thursday evening at the corner of Homer and Monroe, off Michigan Avenue between Oakwood and Military Street.

The ice was too much for one tree, which knocked down another tree and also brought down a utility pole as it fell to the ground. Everything came crashing down in front of Fadla Alouise’s home.

“I’m looking from the window. I see my tree and the other tree is coming toward my house. I’m scared like oh my God,” Alouise told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “It was loud, very loud. Like a bomb.”

Oh boy! Big tree (or 2) + power pole toppled onto cars on Homer street in Dearborn. Homeowner tells me, "It was loud … like a bomb. I was scared!" She's ok, though; says city worked til midnight to get her and neighbors electricity for heat last night. Clean up is next. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/kCyXzVR29S — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) March 2, 2018

The tree missed the house but landed on top of two cars, sending debris across the road.

City crews worked well into the night restoring electricity and clearing away as much debris as they could, but a large mess still remains.

No injuries were reported.