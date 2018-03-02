CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SHOTS FIRED AT CMU DORM, TWO DEAD, GUNMAN ON THE RUN: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following an accident involving a passenger vehicle, a semi truck and a man on foot along I-94.

According to Michigan State Police, the initial crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway in Ypsilanti Township.

Police said a 39-year-old woman Westland woman, with her 13-year-old daughter on board, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median near Wiard Road. When a Good Samaritan, identified as 24-year-old Virgil Wilson of Detroit, stopped and got out of his car to help, he was hit by a semi.

Police said the female driver later died in the hospital, where her daughter remains in stable condition with broken bones and a possible concussion. Their names have not been released.

Wilson also remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones and other injuries, but police said he is expected to survive.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Roads were snowy and slushy at the time of the incident, although police did not say whether the believe weather conditions played a role.

While an investigation continues, police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

