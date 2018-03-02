Penn State Bus Involved In Accident In NYC
Filed Under:big ten, penn state
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Julian Moore #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions dunks the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Penn State had a “welcome to New York” moment before the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday night.

The team bus was involved in a minor accident near Madison Square Garden on its way to the 69-68 victory over Ohio State.

“Unbelievable,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said when asked about the incident. “We had a bit of a fender bender. We’re 1-0 with fender benders. We’re in New York. What do you expect?”

The team arrived to the arena 10 minutes later than expected for its game against No. 13 Ohio State due to traffic en route to the arena and the fender bender, a Penn State spokesman told the AP. The team is staying at a hotel in Manhattan about 15 minutes from the arena.

“I don’t even know what was happening, but I know the bus kept shutting on and off and I think we might have hit a car, but I really had no idea what was going on,” Lamar Stevens said. “I just know the bus kept shutting on and off, and it was such a long ride, I started to fall asleep.”

For Tony Carr, the incident woke him from his slumber.

“It was crazy,” Carr said. “I was actually sleeping when the bus had some malfunction. It was rolling backwards like two or three times, but like Coach said, it’s a memory and thank God we came in and got the W.”

“We weren’t going to let that stop us,” Stevens said. “It was terrible, but we got here and it was an obstacle we had to get through and we did.”

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

