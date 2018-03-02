Penn State Upsets Ohio State In Big Ten QF On Reaves' Late Dunk

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Lamar Stevens #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WWJ) – No. 7-seed Penn State advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, knocking off No. 2-seed Ohio State 69-68 Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Nittany Lions (21-12) trailed by one point with under 30 seconds to play when Shep Garner forced a turnover that led to the go-ahead dunk from Josh Reaves on a feed from Tony Carr.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes (24-7) for the third time this season. This was the second game that was decided by a last-second shot. They advance to play the winner of Purdue vs. Rutgers in the second semifinal Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. That game is set to tip 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Michigan-Michigan State game.