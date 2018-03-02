DETROIT (WWJ) – March made quite an entrance in metro Detroit, blanketing the area with an average of 6 inches of snow Thursday.

Lake Orion takes the top honors of most snow, according to the National Weather Service, with 8.1 inches of fresh snowfall measured in the city. The official measurement for Detroit, taken at Metro Airport in Romulus, is 5 inches.

Dozens of schools are closed across the area, including all Detroit Public Schools.

Here are some other totals by city:

Lake Orion — 8.1

Brighton — 8

Ann Arbor — 7.6

Wixom– 7.4

Novi — 7

Clarkston — 6.4

White Lake — 6.4

Farmington Hills — 5.8

Saline — 5.5

Howell — 5.5

Shelby Township — 5.1

Romulus — 5

Wyandotte — 5

Eastpointe — 4.8

Bloomfield Hills — 4.5

Livonia — 4.2

Forecasters say we won’t see anymore snow and what we have will be melting this weekend, with highs around 40 and sunny skies through Sunday.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 41F. Low 25F.

Saturday — Sunny. High 42F. Low 24F.

Sunday — Mostly sunny. High 40F. Low 26F.

Monday — Cloudy. High 37F. Low 34F.

Tuesday — Morning showers. High 48F. Low 33F.

