DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while allegedly breaking into a home on Detroit’s east side.
The incident unfolded early Friday morning at a home on Lakewood Street, in the area of Chalmers and Mack Avenue.
A 40-year-old homeowner allegedly caught the teen breaking into his home and shot him. The man, who is a valid CPL holder, is cooperating with police.
Other circumstances surrounding the incident weren’t immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing.
