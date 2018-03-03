Brief Power Outage Causes Delay At NHL Stadium Series Game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WWJ) – A brief power outage put a temporary halt to the NHL Stadium Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

A brief power outage at the Stadium Series game in Annapolis knocked out several banks of lights on Saturday night. #NHL https://t.co/70u3u63XE5 pic.twitter.com/8jrtX9lIfm — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 4, 2018

hello darkness my old friend pic.twitter.com/sXjiLM3hko — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2018

Fans use their phones to light up Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium after lights go out at Stadium Series pic.twitter.com/89mGyhuqhf — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2018

The outage occurred with 10 minutes left in the third period with the Capitals leading the Maple Leafs 5-2 and lasted just under 15 minutes.

Washington went on to win 5-2, moving into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division with 81 points.

The outage was reminiscent of Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 when some of the lights went out during the third quarter.