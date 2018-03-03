Brief Power Outage Causes Delay At NHL Stadium Series Game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WWJ) – A brief power outage put a temporary halt to the NHL Stadium Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
The outage occurred with 10 minutes left in the third period with the Capitals leading the Maple Leafs 5-2 and lasted just under 15 minutes.
Washington went on to win 5-2, moving into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division with 81 points.
The outage was reminiscent of Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 when some of the lights went out during the third quarter.