DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is again installing dozens of artwork reproductions outside in the Detroit area this summer.

The museum announced this week that its Inside|Out program, which brings high-quality reproductions of masterpieces from the DIA’s collection to outdoor venues, will return for the ninth year.

The reproductions will be on view in eight communities from April to July, and in seven others from July to October. Each community will have from seven to 12 images clustered within walking or bike-riding distance. Exact locations are still being determined, and when finalized will be featured on an interactive map on the DIA’s website, available at dia.org/insideout.

Over the past nine years, the museum has partnered with more than 100 communities and engaged tens of thousands of residents with art in places where they live, work and play.

“Inside|Out allows us to expose people to great artworks in the familiarity of their own communities,” Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, said in a statement. “For almost a decade now, Inside Out has brought people together through the power of art to foster conversations and understanding among metro Detroit’s diverse communities.”

The DIA welcomes several new communities this year: Fenton, Lathrup Village, PollyAnn Trail, Live6, Palmer Park, Jefferson/Chalmers, Life Remodeled and Macomb Community College.

Partnerships with Live6, Life Remodeled and the Brightmoor Neighborhood Alliance began after they hosted an Inside|Out “pop up” during last year’s Detroit Homecoming. The DIA offered them the complete program in order to deepen its relationship with some of Detroit’s most active communities.

The PollyAnn Trail in Oakland County winds through Orion, Oxford and Lenard. The artworks will cover all 17 miles of the trail, highlighting it as a shared resource between these communities.

The Inside|Out works at Macomb Community College’s Central and South campuses will be on view in frequently visited areas.

Spring Communities: Fenton, Commerce Township, Oak Park, Live6 (Detroit), Palmer Park (Detroit), River Rouge, Jefferson/Chalmers (Detroit), Life Remodeled (Detroit), and Canton.

Summer Communities: Freedom Hill County Park, Macomb Community College, Lathrup Village, Brightmoor (Detroit), PolyAnn Trail, Canton, Detroit RiverWalk, and Rochester Hills.