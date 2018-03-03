TWO DEAD IN CMU SHOOTING, GUNMAN NOW IN CUSTODY: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who was caught on video stealing a woman’s purse following a minor fender bender at a gas station on the city’s east side.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Citgo gas station on Van Dyke and 7 Mile Road.

According to police, the victim accidentally backed her red mini-van into the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Chrysler Concord.

The suspect began to argue with the victim, police said, and then proceeded to remove her purse and wallet from the passenger side of the victim’s van. Shortly after, the suspect fled from the location going northbound on Terrell.

Suspect wanted in purse snatching at Detroit gas station (Photo: Detroit Police)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 313-596-1100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

