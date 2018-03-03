Firefighter Hurt In Highland Park Apartment Fire
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WWJ) – A firefighter battling a Highland Park apartment fire was reportedly taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation Saturday, but a spokesman from the Highland Park Fire Department could not confirm that.

The fire at the Bishop Moore Apartments on Manchester Parkway, between Woodward and Second avenues, displaced more than 100 residents, many of whom are seniors. They were bused to the Highland Park Recreation Center on Second.

The fire department confirmed that some people were taken to the hospital, but could not confirm who they were or what condition they are in.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. and is now is out, but crews are still on the scene and are expected to turn the complex over to building management.

The fire did not take long to put out because it was contained to one apartment, but it took a while to search and get everyone out, according to the fire department.

The firefighter’s condition has not been updated. Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the fire to break out.

 

