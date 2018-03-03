CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
TWO DEAD IN CMU SHOOTING, GUNMAN NOW IN CUSTODY: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST

HAZEL PARK (WWJ) – A 28-year-old woman who was stopped for driving the wrong-way on I-75, with a toddler unsecured in the back seat, has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and other charges.

tonya berta Woman Who Drunkenly Drove Wrong Way On I 75 With Baby In Back Seat Pleads Guilty

Tonya Berta (booking photo)

Tonya Berta, from Ida, is expected to be sentenced March 13 after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under 16, operating while intoxicated second-offense, second-degree child abuse, and resisting/assaulting/obstructing an officer.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 8 when police received several 911 calls about a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 near I-94 in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers eventually spotted the vehicle as it passed 8 Mile Road and then caught up with the driver at the I-696 interchange in Royal Oak, where the vehicle was finally stopped.

When troopers made contact with the driver, Berta, “she appeared intoxicated,” said Lt. Mike Shaw. “They conducted their roadside tests and she was arrested for drunk driving.”

After putting Berta in the back of a squad car, troopers went back to search her vehicle — and that’s when they made a startling discovery. Shaw said troopers heard coughing sounds, observed movement in the back seat, and discovered a 17-month-old boy under a pile of clothes and blankets, and partially under the seat.

The child, who was uninjured, was turned over to Child Protective Services. Officials haven’t released the child’s relationship to Berta.

Berta’s blood alcohol content has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen