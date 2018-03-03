Justin Verlander Boasts Ford Collection On Instagram

(WWJ) – Former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has added a new beauty to his Ford Mustang collection.
After getting a 2017 “1 Of 1” GT last fall, Verlander posted pictured of his new, custom-made Mustang named “Eleanor,” a tribute to the vehicle from the 2000 Nicholas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds.”
His newest ride was handcrafted by Fusion Motor Company’s engineering and fabrication studios in Los Angeles. The officially trademarked and built-to-order Eleanor Mustang starts at $189,000 and takes up to six months to complete, according to Automobile magazine.
The “1 Of 1” Mustang was valued at more then $450,000, according to Car and Driver.