Justin Verlander Boasts Ford Collection On Instagram

(WWJ) – Former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has added a new beauty to his Ford Mustang collection.

After getting a 2017 “1 Of 1” GT last fall, Verlander posted pictured of his new, custom-made Mustang named “Eleanor,” a tribute to the vehicle from the 2000 Nicholas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Another angle. 😍😍😍 #eleanor A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 2, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

His newest ride was handcrafted by Fusion Motor Company’s engineering and fabrication studios in Los Angeles. The officially trademarked and built-to-order Eleanor Mustang starts at $189,000 and takes up to six months to complete, according to Automobile magazine.

The “1 Of 1” Mustang was valued at more then $450,000, according to Car and Driver.