BROOKLYN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan International Speedway is marking its 50th anniversary with a celebration of events and activities throughout the racing season.

Crews broke ground on the speedway on Sept. 27, 1967 and the inaugural race took place Oct. 13, 1968. It was a 250-mile open wheel event won by Ronnie Bucknum. In the years since, scores of fans have flocked to the raceway to experiences one of the most fast-paced thrills in Michigan.

Some ways fans can currently enjoy the memories include:

Website – The track will post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway at mispeedway.com/50years . In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events .

Car and Memorabilia Display – The track will create a special car and memorabilia display that features the history of racing at MIS for fans to enjoy both race weekends in the New Holland Fan Plaza.

Iconic Drivers and Moments – Throughout the season the track will feature all the great drivers and moments on its social media channels and website.