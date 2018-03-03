“The track has a long history and we are planning a season-long celebration to commemorate all the historic moments and great drivers,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Fans will want to stay tuned as we continue to rollout different highlights to showcase the history of our sport and the automobile in Michigan,” track President Rick Brenner said in a statement. 

NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway twice in 2018. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend is June 8-10, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to NASCAR’s fastest track Aug. 10-12. Tickets are now on sale.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15.  Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

And fans can stay after the LTi Printing 250 in June for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in August, The Cadillac Three will headline the free concert. All fans with a Sunday admission will gain access to the concert. The concert will take place behind Turn 3.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.