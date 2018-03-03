BROOKLYN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan International Speedway is marking its 50th anniversary with a celebration of events and activities throughout the racing season.
Crews broke ground on the speedway on Sept. 27, 1967 and the inaugural race took place Oct. 13, 1968. It was a 250-mile open wheel event won by Ronnie Bucknum. In the years since, scores of fans have flocked to the raceway to experiences one of the most fast-paced thrills in Michigan.
Some ways fans can currently enjoy the memories include:
- Website – The track will post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway at mispeedway.com/50years. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.
- Car and Memorabilia Display – The track will create a special car and memorabilia display that features the history of racing at MIS for fans to enjoy both race weekends in the New Holland Fan Plaza.
- Iconic Drivers and Moments – Throughout the season the track will feature all the great drivers and moments on its social media channels and website.
“The track has a long history and we are planning a season-long celebration to commemorate all the historic moments and great drivers,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Fans will want to stay tuned as we continue to rollout different highlights to showcase the history of our sport and the automobile in Michigan,” track President Rick Brenner said in a statement.
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway twice in 2018. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend is June 8-10, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to NASCAR’s fastest track Aug. 10-12. Tickets are now on sale.
Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.
And fans can stay after the LTi Printing 250 in June for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in August, The Cadillac Three will headline the free concert. All fans with a Sunday admission will gain access to the concert. The concert will take place behind Turn 3.
