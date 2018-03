Murray State First Team To Punch NCAA Tournament Ticket

While teams like Michigan State and Ohio State are sure bets to receive at-large bids after losing in the Big Ten Tournament, the Racers (26-5) became the first team to officially qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They advance for the first time since 2012 when they earned a No. 6-seed. The Racers will await to learn their seeding on Sunday, March 11.

FIRST TICKET PUNCHED! 🎟 Murray State beats Belmont 68-51, clinching the first spot in #MarchMadness. Congrats on the OVC Title, @RacersHoops! pic.twitter.com/uajMrtuTAG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 4, 2018

Murray State earned revenge over Belmont, which had won the previous two times the schools met in the OVC title game in 2013 and 2015. The Racers extended their winning streak to 13, the longest in the nation after Michigan State lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal earlier Saturday.

The Racers went on a 16-3 run in the last 7 minutes of the game to put it out of reach. Shaq Buchanan connected on a 3-pointer with 3:23 remaining to boost the lead to 62-49. Murray State made seven 3-pointers and shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in the second half.

Belmont led 32-29 at halftime after trailing by 12 early in the game. It used a 15-2 run over the final 6 minutes of the first half to take the lead.

Kevin McClain finished with 17 points and Dylan Windler had 10 for the Bruins.

BIG PICTURE

Belmont: The Bruins have won at least 20 games each season since they left the Atlantic Sun and joined the OVC in 2013.

Murray State: The Racers matched their highest win total in six years, when they went 31-2 and were the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Belmont: Hoping for an invite to the National Invitation Tournament.

Murray State: NCAA Tournament.